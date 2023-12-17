NC State needed some reinforcements in the secondary, and Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren paid close attention to Maryland junior Corey Coley on his official visit this past weekend.

Coley was joined by his mother, younger sister and younger brother, who he hadn't seen in months, and saw all he needed to see in his lone official visit this month, and verbally committed.

"That was the first time I had met him [Doeren], and I was in love with him," Coley said. "He was all over me the whole entire visit. It made me feel like a priority and that this was the place to be."