Three-star guard Breon Pass announced his commitment to NC State Saturday.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder from Reidsville Senior High in Reidsville (N.C.) is ranked No. 34 among point guards nationally according to Rivals.

Pass picked the Wolfpack over notable offers from Georgia Tech, Rutgers, St. Johns, Providence and UNC Greensboro.

Here is what the experts are saying about Pass: