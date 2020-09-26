Three-star 2021 guard Breon Pass announced his commitment to NC State Saturday afternoon via Instagram Live. Pass comes from Reidsville Senior High in Reidsville (N.C.) and is considered the No. 34 point guard in his class according to Rivals. He also received notable offers from Georgia Tech, Rutgers, St. Johns, Providence and UNC Greensboro before deciding to play his college career in Raleigh.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder averaged 20.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game in three seasons with the Reidsville Senior High varsity basketball team. His best statistical season came as a sophomore in the 2018-19 season when he averaged 23.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Through three high school seasons, he's shot 79 percent from the free-throw line and 48 percent on three-point attempts. Pass played alongside fellow 2021 Pack commit Terquavion Smith for Tea Marie Hoops in several AAU tournaments this summer.