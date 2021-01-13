Quick hits and notes from NC State Wolfpack basketball’s 105-73 loss at Florida State inside of Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla., in front of a limited crowd of 2,837.

Freshman forward Nick Farrar (30) saw his first ACC action for NC State. (ACC media)

Play Of The Game

It's hard to pinpoint a moment in this game that changed the tide in what was, bluntly stating, a beatdown. NC State hung around for about five minutes before the floodgates opened up, and the beginning of that can be pinpointed to when fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk picked up a technical foul arguing a non-call on a rebound with 14:21 left and FSU leading 15-11. That started 13-2 Florida State run to blow the game over.

Highlight Of The Game

Player Of The Game

Florida State senior guard RayQuan Evans was a perfect example of FSU's efficiency on offense. He made 9 of 11 shots from the field, including both of his three-pointers, and was 4 of 4 at the free throw line and finished with a game-high 24 points. Evans also added a team-high six rebounds and dished out a pair of assists.

New-Look Starting Lineup (Again)

Many fans have been wanting to see the freshmen duo Cam Hayes and Shakeel Moore starting together in the backcourt, and they got their wish on Wednesday evening. Moore got his first career start, and Hayes was in the lineup for the third consecutive contest. Also, because redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates was out with a left ankle injury he sustained late in the home loss to Miami on Saturday, Funderburk was back in the starting lineup for the first time since the first two games. It was the sixth different starting lineup combination in 10 games this season for the Wolfpack. Moore scored six points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field. Hayes was 3 of 11 from the field for nine points and added a game-high five assists with just two turnovers. Ironically, for a second straight game, redshirt junior guard Thomas Allen scored well as a reserve after starting the first eight contests. Allen made 6 of 8 shots from the field, including 4 of 5 three-pointers, for 16 points, which was two points off his career-high. In the loss to Miami, Allen also made 4 of 5 threes and had 14 points.

Worst loss of Kevin Keatts era

The 32-point final margin proved to be the biggest defeat in head coach Kevin Keatts' first four seasons thus far at NC State. That can partially be explained because Florida State shot 70.7 percent from the field, which is the third highest allowed ever in a game by the Wolfpack. The record was Maryland shooting 30 of 41 from the field for 73.2 percent in 1980.

Most Lopsided Losses Under Keatts Date Opponent Location Score Jan. 13, 2021 Florida State Tallahassee, Fla. 105-73 Jan. 3, 2018 Notre Dame South Bend, Ind. 88-58 March 14, 2019 Virginia Charlotte, N.C. 76-56 Feb. 1, 2020 Louisville Raleigh 77-57 March 2, 2020 Duke Durham, N.C. 88-69

Bench emptied

For the first time since the COVID-19 pause, freshman center Ebenezer Dowuona got back onto the floor. Dowuona was averaging 9.0 minutes per game before he was among the five players that had to sit out multiple games. He has yet to play in ACC action but played three minutes on Wednesday. Also getting his first taste of ACC action was freshman forward Nick Farrar, who missed his one shot attempt in five minutes of playing time.

Scoring Between Official Timeouts

Here we keep track of the scoring between each official timeout to help give an idea of the game flow: First half 20:00-15:29: Florida State 13, NC State 9 15:29-12:12: Florida State 11, NC State 4 12:12-7:49: Florida State 9, NC State 2 7:49-2:58: Florida State 14, NC State 9 2:58-Halftime: Miami 10, NC State 8 Second half 20:00-14:28: Florida State 18, NC State 13 14:28-10:59: NC State 7, Florida State 6 10:59-7:29: Florida State 8, NC State 6 7:29-2:38: Florida State 12, NC State 11 2:38-Final: Florida State 16, NC State 15

Plus/Minus

Here is the plus/minus for each player (the difference between points scored while they were on the floor) on NCSU: • Dowuona: +3 (3 minutes played) • Farrar: +2 (5) • Redshirt freshman wing Dereon Seabron: -7 (11) • Freshman forward Jaylon Gibson: -10 (11) • Allen: -11 (16) • Hayes: -12 (22) • Senior guard Braxton Beverly: -16 (17) • Funderburk: -23 (17) • Moore: -26 (25) • Fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels: -29 (32) • Junior forward Jericole Hellems: -31 (34)

Game Scores

Using Hollinger’s measure of productivity, players are graded 1-40 with 10 being average for an NBA player. Allen — 12.6 Daniels — 8.6 Hellems — 8.6 Hayes — 5.9 Funderburk — 5.5 Seabron — 3.3 Moore — 0.4 Gibson — 0.3 Farrar — 0.3 Dowuona — 0.0 Beverly — 0.0

What The Loss Means

NC State falls to 6-4 overall and 2-3 in the ACC while Florida State is 6-2 and 1-1. The Wolfpack is now 1-3 away from home (0-3 in true road games) and 3-3 in night games (tipoff after 6 p.m.). NC State is 5-3 in weekday contests. This game was televised on ACC Network. Throughout the year we will keep track of the Pack's record on the different channels: • ESPNU: 1-0 • ACC Network: 4-2 • RSN: 1-2 We will also track NC State’s records by month: • November: 2-0 • December: 4-1 • January: 0-3

Other Stats Of Note