NC State ended a four-game losing streak in a 72-67 win over Wake Forest Wednesday but lost its top scorer for the season in the process.

With 9:03 remaining in the contest against the Demon Deacons, fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels fell to the ground with a non-contact injury on a drive to the rim and immediately grabbed his left leg in pain. After several minutes on the floor, Daniels was helped off the court by two trainers without putting weight on the leg in subject and was later seen on crutches in the tunnel of PNC Arena.

An MRI test Thursday confirmed what most had feared, Daniels tore his left knee ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

For a Wolfpack team that is fighting to get back on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble after a lethargic January, the loss of Daniels is a devastating blow.

So where does NC State go from here?