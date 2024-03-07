After years and years of having one National Signing Day on the first Wednesday of February, the balance of the new ways and old continues to evolve.

The biggest negative to the previous form of having NSD in February is that it gave colleges extra time to poach away recruits from other schools.

A good percentage of players knew where they wanted to attend going into their senior years and the plan was created to having an early signing period in mid-December — it was Dec. 20 this season — and then have the traditional time in February. Most schools were finished in December this season, but a new reality was occurring — December became a mess.