NC State tight end signee Preston Douglas is one of the more intriguing members of the Wolfpack’s class of 2025.

Douglas’ prep coach at Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Benjamin school, ex-NFL quarterback Eric Kressor, knows a thing or two about the passing game.

Kressor was third-string quarterback at Florida, behind Danny Wuerrfel and Terry Dean in 1994. He moved up to second string behind Wuerrfel in 1995.