NC State official visit primer: CB Robert Jones III

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State will be hosting Vero Beach (Fla.) High senior cornerback Robert Jones III this Friday-through-Sunday.

Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

Junior CB Robert Jones III has four visits set

Statistics

Jones had 19 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defended in six games played.

Recruitment

Jones came out with a top five of NC State, Central Florida, South Florida, Illinois and Louisville. Jones has a official visit lined up for Central Florida on June 14-16, South Florida on June 19-21 and Illinois on June 21-23.

Miami (Fla.), Kentucky, Auburn, Iowa State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia, have also offered. Florida Atlantic, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, Western Kentucky and Bethune-Cookman are his Group of Five offers.

Offer date

Jones was offered by NC State on June 22, 2023.

Highlights

Junior year highlights

