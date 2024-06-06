NC State official visit primer: CB Robert Jones III
NC State will be hosting Vero Beach (Fla.) High senior cornerback Robert Jones III this Friday-through-Sunday.
Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.
Jones had 19 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defended in six games played.
Jones came out with a top five of NC State, Central Florida, South Florida, Illinois and Louisville. Jones has a official visit lined up for Central Florida on June 14-16, South Florida on June 19-21 and Illinois on June 21-23.
Miami (Fla.), Kentucky, Auburn, Iowa State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia, have also offered. Florida Atlantic, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, Western Kentucky and Bethune-Cookman are his Group of Five offers.
Jones was offered by NC State on June 22, 2023.
