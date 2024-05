Fort Pierce (Fla.) Vero Beach junior cornerback Robert Jones III has never seen NC State before.

That will put a premium on the Wolfpack’s job during his official visit June 7-9. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Jones has at least 16 scholarship offers, but his recruitment is starting to come into focus with official visits getting planned.

Jones has four schools who are recruiting him — two he has seen unofficially several times — so some serious movement could occur in June.