NC State football commitment analysis: Cornerback Jackson Vick

Vick becomes the second Southern Nash star since the 2019 class to commit to NC State and the third in the past 10 years to end up with the Wolfpack.

In the 2012 class, three-star safety Josh Sessoms was the first player that year to commit to NC State, but he spent most of his career with the Wolfpack as a special teams performer.

Then in 2019, NC State signed four-star running back Zonovan Knight. Knight is expected to be one of the top runners in the ACC during the 2022 season. Knight and Vick, and their families, are good friends. Knight was at Vick's house when he committed.

And the Southern Nash pipeline might continue (see No. 2).