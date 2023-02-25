NC State has avoided getting blown out all season, but struggled mightily against Clemson on Saturday. The game got away from NC State in the first nine minutes — and some could argue even before that — en route to a 96-71 win for the Tigers at a sold out PNC Arena. Clemson came out shockingly hot and NC State’s defense lacked much resistance and couldn’t get going offensively, outside of redshirt junior center D.J. Burns posting up. That proved a perfect combination for a blowout on Senior Day. NC State fell to 22-8 overall and 12-7 in the ACC, and close the regular season at Duke on Tuesday.

“I want to thank those who took the time that maybe early to look at it, but didn’t turn their back,” Keatts said. “They said ‘Hey man, you know what? These guys are different. They are a good basketball team and they showed up.” Clemson finished shooting a blistering 10 of 19 on three-pointers and 59.6 percent from the field. The Tigers got 32 points on layups and one dunk, plus went 18 of 22 at the free-throw line to complement the hot outside shooting. Clemson dominated the first half with a combination of running its offense to execution, but also NC State was content with the Tigers getting to their spots. The Tigers hit four three-pointers to surge to a 16-6 lead early, and never let up. “We will have to learn from it,” Keatts said. “Today wasn’t our day. “We didn’t defend and the game got away from us.” The recipient of getting numerous open looks proved to be senior guard Brevin Galloway, and junior center PJ Hall. The latter, it was expected that he’d be a tough matchup for NC State, but Galloway was a surprise. He got open look after open look, and went 4 of 5 on three-pointers en route to 20 of his career-high 28 points in the first half to help Clemson take a 54-29 lead. The 25-year-old Galloway, who had previously played at College of Charleston and Boston, hadn’t eclipsed 17 points in a game this season. His previous career high was a 27-point effort for Charleston in a 84-72 loss at Marshall on Dec. 9, 2020.

NC State sixth-year senior point guard Jarkel Joiner had 16 points in his last home game Saturday in a loss against Clemson at PNC Arena. (USA Today Sports photos)

Along the way, it also became clear that Hall was going to be a tough matchup between working the inside and popping out along the 3-point line, and he had 16 points of his 20 points in the first half. Galloway and Hall combined to go 2 of 13 from the field for seven points in the first meeting. “Brevin shot it great from three, we had a good mix with P.J. and Chase [Hunter] was aggressive getting to the basket,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “We just played extremely well. It was a lot of fun for us today. “I have a lot of respect for Kevin and his team and his program. Kevin has done a really good job this year and they are having an unbelievable season.” With Clemson carving up the NC State defense in the first half, the burden fell on the offense. With limited chances to get fast breaks and points off turnovers, the offense came down to Burns in the post, who went 11 of 18 for 24 points. The perimeter trio of point guard Jarkel Joiner, sophomore shooting guard Terquavion Smith and redshirt junior wing Casey Morsell combined to go 10 of 35 from the field and 8 of 23 on three-pointers. Nobody else made a three-pointer for the Wolfpack. “Clemson was better than us today,” said Keatts, who credited the Tigers playing “gaps” on defense. NC State played without injured redshirt junior power forward Jack Clark, who took a nasty spill dunking the ball against Wake Forest. “There was a possibility for Jack to play today, and I got a text this morning from our trainer that he wouldn’t be able to go,” Keatts said. “It was so close to game time. “I know it is nothing major, but he took a nasty fall. He is really sore. It could be two days, three days or a week. I don’t know.” Clemson improved to 21-8 overall and 13-5 in the ACC, and have two regular season games remaining.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBzdGF0cyBvZiBDbGVtc29uJiMzOTtzIDk2LTcxIHdpbiBv dmVyIE5DIFN0YXRlOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZ2w2Qmh4SEFj VyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2dsNkJoeEhBY1c8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg VGhlV29sZnBhY2tDZW50cmFsIChATkNTdGF0ZVJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OQ1N0YXRlUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjI5 NTg3NTA0OTg1NzgwMjI3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5 IDI1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=