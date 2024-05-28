Clayton (N.C.) High sophomore defensive end Keshawn Stancil has been a regular to NC State recruiting events, and now when he returns in the future, it will be with a Wolfpack scholarship.

NC State the talented 6-foot-3, 255-pounder on May 16, which was exciting to the Wolfpack fan. Stancil, who is from Selma, N.C., had attended NC State’s Junior Day on Jan. 20, and followed up with a pair of unofficial visits during spring practices. His offer from defensive line coach Charley Wiles was a welcomed surprise in many ways.