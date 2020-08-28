NC State director of athletics Boo Corrigan announced that 12 programs have resumed operations Friday after the department temporarily paused all athletic-related activities Monday.

As of Friday, the football team was not one of the programs that returned to action.

"We have tested every single team since we paused activities and we're glad we can announce a resumption of activities today for 12 of our programs," Corrigan said in a release. "We will be testing our football program again, consistent with our process of testing twice per week, and will make a decision on next possible steps when we have additional information available to us."