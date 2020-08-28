Boo Corrigan gives update following athletics pause
NC State director of athletics Boo Corrigan announced that 12 programs have resumed operations Friday after the department temporarily paused all athletic-related activities Monday.
As of Friday, the football team was not one of the programs that returned to action.
"We have tested every single team since we paused activities and we're glad we can announce a resumption of activities today for 12 of our programs," Corrigan said in a release. "We will be testing our football program again, consistent with our process of testing twice per week, and will make a decision on next possible steps when we have additional information available to us."
An update from Director of Athletics @BooCorrigan on resumption of activities: pic.twitter.com/pOuuQL3fET— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) August 28, 2020
Monday's temporary paused was caused by an identified cluster of COVID-19 cases within the athletic department after 27 positive cases were confirmed, although not all were athletes.
In total, the athletics department has completed 2,053 COVID tests to athletes, coaches and staff producing 30 total positives (1.46 percent) as of Aug. 24. According to senior associate director of athletics Fred Demarest, 693 tests were completed in the latest round leading up to Monday's pause which produced 22 new positives (3.17 percent).
Some updated COVID testing figures: Overall, @PackAthletics has conducted 2053 tests to student-athletes, coaches and staff with 30 total positives (1.46 pct). That includes 693 new tests from last reporting with 22 new positives.— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) August 24, 2020
