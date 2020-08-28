 Boo Corrigan gives update following athletics pause
Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State director of athletics Boo Corrigan announced that 12 programs have resumed operations Friday after the department temporarily paused all athletic-related activities Monday.

As of Friday, the football team was not one of the programs that returned to action.

"We have tested every single team since we paused activities and we're glad we can announce a resumption of activities today for 12 of our programs," Corrigan said in a release. "We will be testing our football program again, consistent with our process of testing twice per week, and will make a decision on next possible steps when we have additional information available to us."

Monday's temporary paused was caused by an identified cluster of COVID-19 cases within the athletic department after 27 positive cases were confirmed, although not all were athletes.

In total, the athletics department has completed 2,053 COVID tests to athletes, coaches and staff producing 30 total positives (1.46 percent) as of Aug. 24. According to senior associate director of athletics Fred Demarest, 693 tests were completed in the latest round leading up to Monday's pause which produced 22 new positives (3.17 percent).

