BoilerUpload.com's Travis Miller breaks down Purdue
BoilerUpload.com's Travis Miller of the Rivals.com network breaks down Purdue basketball, who will be playing NC State in the Final Four on Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.
Click below to watch the video:
Advertisement
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE