Big junior DL Ki'shawn Harvey one to watch
KNIGHTDALE — Not many players have the size of junior defensive lineman Ki’shawn Harvey of Knightdale (N.C.) High.
The three-year varsity performer is about 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, but he’s hoping to shed at least 20 pounds this spring and summer. He had 51 tackles and a sack in nine games last year for 6-6 Knightdale.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news