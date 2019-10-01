Here is a rundown of how NC State football’s scheduled opponents did this past week during week five of the season.

Aug. 31 vs. East Carolina (3-2, 0-1 American), 34-6 NC State

The Pirates won its first FBS game of the season, holding off Old Dominion on the road, 24-21. ECU prevailed despite quarterback Holton Ahlers completing just 8 of 21 passes for 202 yards and two interceptions. Ahlers did throw two touchdown passes, including a 72-yarder to receiver Blake Proehl. ECU's defense however was able to limit ODU to 293 total yards and forced three turnovers. The Pirates host Temple Thursday night on ESPN.

Sept. 7 vs. Western Carolina (1-3), 41-0 NC State

Star quarterback Tyrie Adams returned to the field, but it did not matter much as Western Carolina was blown out on the road 60-36 by Chattanooga. The game was actually close for a while. Adams scored on a two-yard run with 5:24 left in the first half to make it 27-21 UTC, but the Catamounts defense could not get stops. Chattanooga piled up 589 total yards, including 400 on the ground. WCU hosts Gardner-Webb Saturday.

Sept. 14 at West Virginia (3-1, 1-0 Big 12), 44-27 WVU

The Mountaineers had a bye ahead of hosting Texas this Saturday.

Sept. 21 vs. Ball State (1-3), 34-23 NC State

The Cardinals had a bye and will host Northern Illinois this Saturday.

Sept. 28 at Florida State (3-2, 2-1 ACC), 31-13 FSU

Oct. 10 vs. Syracuse (3-2, 0-1 ACC)

The Orange beat up on Holy Cross from the FCS ranks, 41-3. The total yards indicate the mismatch this game was: Syracuse had 429 and Holy Cross just 138. Syracuse has a bye this weekend.

Oct. 19 at Boston College (3-2, 1-1 ACC)

BC gave undefeated and now-consensus ranked Wake Forest a scare, but the Eagles fell 27-24 at home. Boston College will be particularly haunted by a made second half field goal that was wiped off the board by a delay of game penalty. The Eagles then attempted a fake field goal that was well-defended by Wake Forest. Quarterback Anthony Brown threw well, completing 21 of 29 passes for 265 yards and two scores, but he also had two picks. Star running back AJ Dillon also ran wild: 23 carries for 159 yards. But he failed to reach the end zone. Boston College lost despite piling up 533 total yards. It tries to rebound at Louisville this Saturday.

Nov. 2 at No. 20/22 Wake Forest (5-0, 1-0 ACC)

Wake was outgained in total yards 533-440, but it was able to get some key turnovers and stops in a 27-24 win at Boston College. Quarterback Jamie Newman had a huge game behind center, completing 21 of 33 passes for 243 yards and two scores with one pick and rushing 23 times for 102 yards, including a 50-yarder. However, the rest of Wake's running game struggled. Their three tailbacks ran a collective 31 times for 95 yards. The win though was enough to jump Wake Forest into the top 25 of the AP poll at No. 22, its first appearance there in 11 years. It is No. 20 in the coaches' poll. The Deacs have a bye this week before a three-game home stretch that starts with Louisville Oct. 19.

Nov. 9 vs. No. 2 Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC)

The Tigers lost their top spot in the poll after surviving an upset bid at UNC, 21-20. Clemson needed a stop on a two-point conversion attempt by the Heels with 1:17 left in the game, and then a subsequent onside kick recovery, to pull out the win. Clemson's arsenal of weapons on offense was held to 331 total yards and averaged 5.4 yards per play. It also had the game's lone turnover. The Tigers defense held UNC in check for most of the game, allowing only 290 total yards, to bail out its sluggish offense. Despite all its personnel losses on the defensive side of the ball to the NFL, Clemson is No. 8 nationally in total defense this year.

Nov. 16 vs. Louisville (2-2, 0-1 ACC)

After a bye week, Louisville is hosting Boston College this Saturday.

Nov. 21 at Georgia Tech (1-3, 0-1 ACC)

Everyone knew there would be growing pains for the Yellow Jackets' offense in its transition away from the triple option under former head coach Paul Johnson, but the struggle may be more than even expected. Georgia Tech has scored 14 or fewer points in all three of its FBS games, and the offense accounted for no points in a 24-2 loss at Temple over the weekend. The defense did have a solid accounting, allowing only 325 total yards, but Temple running back Re'Mahn Davis ran for 135 yards and two scores on 29 carries. Through four games Georgia Tech ranks 127th out of 130 FBS teams in total offense and dead last in scoring offense. The Yellow Jackets host UNC this Saturday.

Nov. 30 vs. UNC (2-3, 1-1 ACC)