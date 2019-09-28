There’s probably not much hope going around NC State's football fans, and that’s understandable. Saturday’s performance in Tallahassee, Fla., amplified loud and clear the problems on an offense that is going through the major growing pains of replacing so much NFL talent from last year’s squad.

That’s most glaring at quarterback, where redshirt sophomore Bailey Hockman is apparently getting his chance after another slow start from redshirt sophomore Matthew McKay. Hockman had his moments, and also had his issues. He got away with about three interceptions that FSU did not take advantage of, among other things.