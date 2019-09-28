Column: NC State searching for hope
There’s probably not much hope going around NC State's football fans, and that’s understandable. Saturday’s performance in Tallahassee, Fla., amplified loud and clear the problems on an offense that is going through the major growing pains of replacing so much NFL talent from last year’s squad.
That’s most glaring at quarterback, where redshirt sophomore Bailey Hockman is apparently getting his chance after another slow start from redshirt sophomore Matthew McKay. Hockman had his moments, and also had his issues. He got away with about three interceptions that FSU did not take advantage of, among other things.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news