Here is a rundown of how NC State football’s scheduled opponents did this past week during week two of the season.

Aug. 31 vs. East Carolina (1-1), W 34-6

The Pirates got into the win column by crushing Gardner-Webb from the FCS rank, racing out to a 31-7 halftime lead and cruising home for a 48-9 victory. ECU's offense that was held in check by NC State broke out for 574 total yards, including 365 on the ground and 209 in the air. Defensively it limited G-W to just 186 total yards.

Sept. 7 vs. Western Carolina (0-2), W 41-0

Sept. 14 at West Virginia (1-1)

For a second straight week, WVU's offense struggled, but this time the defense could not bail it out. The Mountaineers lost 38-7 on the road to Missouri. A week after piling up just 303 total yards, including only 43 yards on the ground, against FCS power James Madison, West Virginia was held to 171 total yards by Missouri. WVU ran 32 times for a meager 30 yards on the ground. It has also showed some vulnerability to stopping the run. JMU ran for 172 yards in week one despite allowing four sacks (which counts against rushing totals), and Missouri piled up 232 rushing yards in its win.

Sept. 21 vs. Ball State (1-1)

Quarterback Drew Plitt was named the Mid-American Conference West Division Offensive Player of the Week after tying a school record with six touchdown passes in a 57-29 win over Fordham, a FCS program. Plitt, who threw for 298 yards in a close week one loss to Indiana, threw for 439 yards against Fordham. Overall, Ball State had 596 total yards in the win.

Sept. 28 at Florida State (1-1)

For the second straight week, Florida State jumped out to a big lead. For the second straight week, Florida State squandered it. This time however, FSU managed to escape with a win. It prevailed 45-44 in overtime over Louisiana-Monroe when ULM missed a potential game-tying extra point. Last week FSU led Boise State 31-13 in the second quarter before being outscored 23-0 the rest of the way in a 36-31 loss. This week it led 24-7 at halftime before falling behind 35-31 midway through the fourth quarter. Star running back Cam Akers carried the Noles' offense, rushing a whopping 36 times for 193 yards and two scores and also catching five passes for 55 yards and a TD. The defense though allowed 419 total yards to ULM a week after giving up 621 yards to Boise State.

Oct. 10 vs. Syracuse (1-1)

The Orange dropped out of the top 25 after it was demolished by Maryland on the road 63-20. Syracuse had shut out Liberty in a 24-0 win in week one, but then turned around and gave up 650 total yards and nine touchdowns to Maryland. The Terps ran for 354 yards and threw for 296 in a balanced attack. Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito bounced back from an uneven week one performance to complete 28 of 39 passes for 330 yards and three scores with one interception against Maryland, but the Orange struggled to establish the run (29 rushes for 70 yards)

Oct. 19 at Boston College (2-0)

BC had little trouble dispatching Richmond from the FCS, jumping out to a quick 21-0 lead in the first quarter and prevailing 45-13. Boston College ran for 346 yards in the win, but it did allow Richmond to rush for 215 yards.



Nov. 2 at Wake Forest (2-0)

Rice, playing at home, hanged around for a quarter against Wake Forest. It was tied 14-14 through the opening 15 minutes, but the Deacons pulled away with 27 unanswered points and won 41-21. Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman continues his torrid start to the year. He completed 21 of 27 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. In week one against Utah State, Newman had thrown for 401 yards. The Deacons also rushed for 201 yards despite playing without starter Cade Carney, thanks in large part to a 96-yard touchdown run from freshman Kenneth Walker in the fourth quarter.

Nov. 9 vs. No. 1 Clemson (2-0)

In a marquee showdown against No. 12 Texas A&M, Clemson prevailed 24-10 in a game that was probably not that close. A&M's lone touchdown came with six seconds left in the contest. Clemson's defense stifled the Aggies' run game, holding it to just 53 yards on 27 carries. That more than made up for an offense that was not not clicking to its fullest potential. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 24 of 35 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown with one pick, but the running game that rushed for 411 yards versus Georgia Tech in week one ran for 121 yards against A&M. Star Travis Etienne rushed 16 times for 53 yards after carrying 12 times for 205 yards in his season debut.

Nov. 16 vs. Louisville (1-1)

The Cardinals posted a 42-0 shutout win over FCS member Eastern Kentucky for its first win of the year. The defense held EKU to just 172 total yards, including only 42 yards passing. Meanwhile on offense, Louisville's running game continues to impress. It ran for 249 yards and 5.3 yards per carry against Notre Dame in a week one loss, and then ran for 322 yards and 8.5 yards per carry Saturday vs. Eastern Kentucky.





Nov. 21 at Georgia Tech (1-1)

The Yellow Jackets got a crucial goal line stop when it forced a fumble inside the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter, and that proved to be the difference in a 14-10 home win over South Florida, who fell to 0-2. The game was a defensive battle as South Florida piled up 261 total yards and Georgia Tech just 257 yards. GT threw for only 76 yards in the win, but its defense had four sacks and held USF to 92 yards rushing.

Nov. 30 vs. UNC (2-0)