Anatomy of a position: NC State cornerbacks
How did NC State's 2021 roster come to be? This week, The Wolfpacker is looking at each position and breaking down its origins:
Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futures hold?
We continue with a breakdown of the cornerbacks.
Related links:
As always, it starts with recruiting.
NC State's CB recruiting since 2017
|Year
|Player
|Stars
|Current
|
2017
|
Chris Ingram
|
|
NC State
|
2018
|
Malik Dunlap
|
|
Transfer
|
2018
|
De'Von Graves
|
|
Transfer
|
2018
|
Kishawn Miller
|
|
Graduated
|
2018
|
Taiyon Palmer
|
|
Transfer
|
2018
|
Teshaun Smith
|
|
NC State
|
2019
|
Shyheim Battle
|
|
NC State
|
2020
|
Aydan White
|
|
NC State
|
2021
|
Nate Evans
|
|
NC State
|
2021
|
Derrek Pitts Jr.
|
Transfer
|
NC State
The History
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news