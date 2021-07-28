Anatomy of a position: NC State offensive linemen
How did NC State's 2021 roster come to be? This week, The Wolfpacker is looking at each position and breaking down its origins:
Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futures hold?
As always, it starts with recruiting.
|Year
|Player
|Stars
|Current
|
2017
|
Joshua Fedd-Jackson
|
|
Off team
|
2017
|
Bryson Speas
|
|
NC State
|
2018
|
Kahric Belle
|
|
Off team
|
2018
|
Gabriel Gonzalez
|
|
Off team
|
2018
|
Jalynn Strickland
|
|
Off team
|
2019
|
Ikem Ekwonu
|
|
NC State
|
2019
|
Timothy McKay
|
|
NC State
|
2019
|
Dylan McMahon
|
|
NC State
|
2020
|
Anthony Carter
|
|
NC State
|
2020
|
Sean Hill
|
|
NC State
|
2020
|
Ethan Lane
|
|
NC State
|
2020
|
Patrick Matan
|
|
NC State
|
2021
|
Anthony Belton
|
NR
|
NC State
|
2021
|
Lyndon Cooper
|
|
NC State
|
2021
|
Jaleel Davis
|
|
NC State
|
2021
|
Thornton Gentry
|
|
NC State
|
2021
|
Chandler Zavala
|
Transfer
|
NC State
The History
