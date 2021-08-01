Anatomy of a position: NC State defensive linemen
How did NC State's 2021 roster come to be? This week, The Wolfpacker is looking at each position and breaking down its origins:
Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futures hold?
We continue with a breakdown of the wide receivers.
As always, it starts with recruiting.
|Year
|Player
|Stars
|Current
|
2017
|
Kevince Brown
|
|
Off team
|
2017
|
Grant Gibson
|
|
NC State (OL)
|
2017
|
Dante Johnson
|
|
Transfer
|
2017
|
Ibrahim Kante
|
|
NC State
|
2017
|
Xavier Lyas
|
|
Transfer
|
2017
|
Larrell Murchison
|
|
NFL
|
2018
|
Joe Babros
|
|
Transfer
|
2018
|
Joseph Boletepeli
|
|
Transfer
|
2018
|
Derrick Eason
|
|
NC State (OL)
|
2018
|
Val Martin
|
|
Transfer
|
2018
|
Alim McNeill
|
|
NFL
|
2018
|
Davontae McCrae
|
|
Transfer
|
2019
|
C.J. Clark
|
|
NC State
|
2019
|
Terrell Dawkins
|
|
NC State
|
2019
|
Joshua Harris
|
|
NC State
|
2019
|
Savion Jackson
|
|
NC State
|
2020
|
Nick Booker-Brown
|
|
Transfer
|
2020
|
Daniel Joseph
|
Transfer
|
NC State
|
2020
|
Claude Larkins
|
|
NC State
|
2020
|
Davin Vann
|
|
NC State
|
2021
|
Corey Durden
|
Transfer
|
NC State
|
2021
|
Travali Price
|
|
NC State
|
2021
|
Zyun Reeves
|
|
NC State
|
2021
|
Jayden Tate
|
|
NC State
The History
