Matthew Hatfield of Virginia Preps has been watching new NC State commit Dennis Parker of Richmond (Va.) John Marshall extensively the last three years.

Hatfield has had John Marshall in some of his events and knew when he was a freshman that he would be a high major prospect one day.

It didn’t take long for NC State to have the same conclusion, offering him July 19, 2020. Parker officially visited NC State on Sept. 9-11, culminating in committing to the Wolfpack on Wednesday over Georgetown and Oklahoma State.