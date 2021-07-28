Amedeo's teams up with several NC State Wolfpack athletes in NIL deal

In a tweet, the Italian restaurant announced that their Wolfpack athlete partners will serve as social media ambassadors, although the terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
The list of NC State athletes promoted in the announcement included junior running back Zonovan Knight and redshirt junior Levi Jones of the football team, freshman guard Cam Hayes of the men's basketball team, senior guard Kai Crutchfield and junior center Elissa Cunane of the women's basketball team, freshman pitcher Sam Highfill of the baseball team and fifth-year senior Hayden Hidlay of the wrestling team.
The announcement comes just two days Hayes announced a partnership with fast-food chain Bojangles, becoming the first athlete from one of NC State's big four athletic programs (men's and women's basketball, football and baseball) to announce an NIL endorsement partnership of note.
Hayes, along with Wolfpack teammates freshman guard Breon Pass and sophomore forward Greg Gantt, is also involved in a one-day basketball camp that will take place this August and charge $100 per camper.