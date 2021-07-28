Amedeo's teams up with several NC State Wolfpack athletes in NIL deal

Amedeo's, a popular Italian restaurant among NC State students and alumni on Western Boulevard, announced Wednesday that it has teamed up with an all-star cast of Wolfpack athletes in an NIL deal.

This comes less than one month after the NCAA introduced an interim policy on July 1 to allow college athletes to receive compensation for use of their name, image and likeness.

In a tweet, the Italian restaurant announced that their Wolfpack athlete partners will serve as social media ambassadors, although the terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.

The list of NC State athletes promoted in the announcement included junior running back Zonovan Knight and redshirt junior Levi Jones of the football team, freshman guard Cam Hayes of the men's basketball team, senior guard Kai Crutchfield and junior center Elissa Cunane of the women's basketball team, freshman pitcher Sam Highfill of the baseball team and fifth-year senior Hayden Hidlay of the wrestling team.