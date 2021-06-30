NCAA to allow NIL compensation for college athletes

“This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a released statement. “With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level. The current environment — both legal and legislative — prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve.”

With the risk of impending legal battles as a consequence of further inaction, the NCAA's governing bodies adopted an interim policy suspending its existing rules on name, image and likeness for all incoming and current college athletes.

Prior to the decision, several states passed laws permitting compensation for college athletes, including eight that were set to take effect in July. Twelve other states have also passed similar legislation that will take effect in 2022 and beyond.

The NCAA's prohibition on college athletes receiving compensation from their own name, image and likeness will be lifted Thursday, July 1, the organization announced Wednesday.

As of June 30, the state of North Carolina has yet to pass any legislation related to athlete compensation from name, image and likeness.

Had the NCAA not approved its interim policy on NIL, North Carolina would have been one of several states whose schools would have been presented a competitive disadvantage compared to those with existing or pending legislation.

The NCAA's new policy included a list of guidance to college athletes, recruits, their families and member schools:

•Individuals can engage in NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where the school is located. Colleges and universities may be a resource for state law questions.

•College athletes who attend a school in a state without an NIL law can engage in this type of activity without violating NCAA rules related to name, image and likeness.

•Individuals can use a professional services provider for NIL activities.

•Student-athletes should report NIL activities consistent with state law or school and conference requirements to their school.

Although the state of North Carolina has yet to establish legislation related to NIL, college athletes can still be held subject to rules their institution may have set in place.

As of Wednesday, NC State has yet to announce any specific rules or guidelines as it relates to NIL. The Wolfpacker has reached out for comment.

The NCAA's interim policy still restricts explicit "pay for play" forms of compensation. For example, a football player could not to agree to a deal in which he would receive $1,000 per touchdown scored during the season.

But the new policy is much broader than previous statements from the NCAA, some as recently as this year, may have suggested.

Some examples of permissible deals for college athletes include:

•Social media (sponsored posts or advertisements)

•Autograph sales

•Youtube channels and Twitter videos

•Private training lessons

•Merchandise

•Endorsement deals

Multiple NC State athletes have already taken to social media to express their openness to accepting name, image and likeness opportunities, such as sophomore running back Zonovan Knight and freshman quarterback Aaron McLaughlin of the football team and freshman guard Breon Pass of the men's basketball team.

The Wolfpacker will have more on this developing story.