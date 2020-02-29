The two take the turf in Indianapolis today. Follow along with the results live below:

Smith-Williams is one of 46 players who were asked to work out at a second position during position drills (linebacker), though that does not necessarily mean he will do it.

NC State football's two representatives at the NFL Combine underwent on-field testing Saturday. Defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (6-2.5, 297 pounds) tied for fifth among defensive linemen in bench press yesterday (29 reps), while end James Smith-Williams (6-3 5/8, 265 pounds) tied for seventh (28).

7:29 p.m.: In other results for the defensive linemen, Smith-Williams was 10th best with his vertical jump of 32.0 inches, and Murchison produced a leap of 29.0 inches (tied for 18th). Smith-Williams’ broad jump of 123.0 inches tied for fourth, while Murchison’s 118.0 inches was tied for 10th (out of 29 who attempted).

6:24 p.m.: On his second 40-yard dash, James Smith-Williams is timed even faster at 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash. The NFL Network crew noted that the challenge for Smith-Williams is to explain why he only had one sack as a senior.

6:20 p.m.: As it showed a comparison of Smith-Williams' 40-yard run to NFL young stars Nick Bosa and Myles Garrett (Smith-Williams was faster than both), NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said: "I feel like I give a shout out to NC State's strength program every year at the combine. They do a wonderful job."

6:05 p.m.: It did not take Smith-Williams long to make his athleticism known. As Jeremiah of the NFL Network noted, "He is moving." Smith-Williams had the fastest 40-yard dash time of the defensive lineman with 4.62 seconds, and his 10-yard split of 1.62 seconds was also the best.

4:46 p.m.: Jeremiah mentioned while Murchison was going through a drill that he thought the player can be used as a sub-package nose tackle to take advantage of his quickness and rush the quarterback.

4:36 p.m.: Murchison nearly matches his first attempt with a 5.09 and 1.82 10-yard split in his second run, according to the NFL Network broadcast.

Rich Eisen keeps saying on the broadcast how fast the interior linemen ran today. Murchison's time stands about in the middle among the first group, which is inside defenders. His best unofficial time (5.05) is tied for 10th of the 18 who ran in the ground today.

4:25 p.m.: Murchison clocked an unofficial 5.05 seconds on his first attempt at the 40-yard dash with a 1.81 10-yard split. "Really solid number," according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

Smith-Williams is running with the second group, which is considered the edge linemen.