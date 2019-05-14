Michael Macchiavello won the wrestling national title at 197 pounds for NC State in 2018. Now, he is embarking on a pro career in the sport and will be competing this weekend at the World Team Trials, which will be held at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh. He reflects back on his Wolfpack career and his future in the sport.

Topics covered include:

• His humble beginnings in the sport at Sun Valley High in Monroe, N.C.

• How he originally thought he was being recruited by Baylor, which does not have a college wrestling program.

• The strenuous workout regime of a wrestler.

• A detailed look at his path to a national title in the 2018 NCAA Championships.

• This weekend's big world trials and how it could be a springboard for the Olympics in 2020.

• What the future may hold for him.

And more