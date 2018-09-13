Fayetteville (N.C.) Trinity Christian is off to a 4-0 start and according to MaxPreps.com is one of the best teams in the state. Despite being a small private school with limited resources, it is ranked No. 18 in the entire state considering all classifications both public and independent.

Yet for NC State three-star commit and two-way lineman Zovon Lindsay, Trinity Christian has not reached its full potential.