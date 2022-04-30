Zonovan Knight ready for new chapter

The running back and kick returner signed with the New York Jets following the conclusion of the draft

Former NC State running back Zonovan Knight didn't get drafted Saturday, but his dream of making an NFL roster will continue.

Knight had participated at the NFL Combine and then the Wolfpack’s Pro Day. He ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash in Indianapolis at the combine, so the goal at his Pro Day was to improve on that. He said he unofficially ran a 4.52 on his first attempt and 4.49 on his second.

The 5-foot-11, 209-pound Knight finished his Wolfpack career with 419 carries for 2,286 yards and 18 scores, plus 49 catches for 337 yards. He also proved to be a dynamic kick returner.

Knight had 16 returns for 550 yards and two touchdowns on kick returns this season, and he had a 100-yard touchdown.

Being healthy proved to be a major consideration for Knight in declaring for the NFL Draft early. He knew another year of college football was rolling the dice with his health.

The Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash High product, who was a Rivals.com four-star prospect, rushed for over 100 yards in over six games in his NC State career.