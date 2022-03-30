Zonovan Knight eager for his NFL Draft possibilities

Knight participated at the NFL Combine and then Tuesday for the Wolfpack’s Pro Day. He ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash in Indianapolis at the combine, so the goal Tuesday was to improve on that. He thinks he unofficially ran a 4.52 on his first attempt and 4.49 on his second.

Former NC State running back Zonovan Knight feels the hard work is done and now he’ll play the waiting game until the NFL Draft starts April 28-30.

“It has been more relaxing, but an anxious feeling,” Knight said. “Me personally, I just wanted to get it out of the way. I am done and I’m happy. Now, I can focus on doing position-specific drills and just work out 2-3 times a week, versus just working on the 40.”

The 5-11, 209-pound Knight finished his Wolfpack career with 419 carries for 2,286 yards and 18 scores, plus 49 catches for 337 yards. He also proved to be a dynamic kick returner.

Knight had 16 returns for 550 yards and two touchdowns on kick returns this season, and he had a 100-yard touchdown last year.

Knight has talked to both the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets. His versatility in the return game could give him an advantage.

“I think it has helped me a lot,” Knight said. “When I have meetings, they’ll ask, ‘Why should we draft you?’ That is the first thing that I throw out. I even told someone that all the running backs in the top 15-20, all of us will run the ball good, but what will separate me is special teams. A lot of scouts have said that too.”

Knight has also talked to former NC State running back and return man Nyheim Hines of the Indianapolis Colts, both on his decision to turn pro early, and about the draft process.

“Since high school when I was recruited by [former NCSU running backs] Coach [Des] Kitchings, he [Hines] has always been a resource for me,” Knight said. “Even when it came down to my decision of coming out, I talked to him about what he considered and what are the pro’s and con’s.

“With coming out, he just said that is something you have to talk to your parents with and pray to God.”

Being healthy proved to be a major consideration for Knight in declaring for the NFL Draft. He knew another year of college football was rolling the dice with his health.

“That was a big part,” Knight said. “I knew it was a risk for me to get hurt, but I made it through this season injury-free, just a little bang here, but that is every running back and position.

“With the Holiday Bowl, I felt like that was another way, maybe that was God’s plan for me to not get hurt,” Knight said. “Just going out there and catching an injury. Everything works out and everything happens for a reason. I took that and went with it and declared for the NFL Draft.”

The Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash High product, who was a Rivals.com four-star prospect, rushed for over 100 yards in over six games in his NC State career. He originally picked Duke, but then switched to NC State over Purdue, North Carolina and Virginia Tech among others.