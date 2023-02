JAMESTOWN — Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley sophomore wing Zacch Wiggins is making his case that he’s going to be a high major target in the future.

Wiggins is putting together a quality sophomore year with 17-4 Grimsley. He’s averaging 15.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, and is shooting an impressive 58 percent from the field and 38 percent on three-pointers.