Wright State shocks NC State in home loss

Wright State shocked NC State 84-70 at PNC Arena, with the Wolfpack falling to 7-5 overall. NCSU plays its second ACC game at Miami on Dec. 29. The next few days will involve contemplation on what happened in losing to 4-7 Wright State.

NC State usually has a strong run when trailing, but the energy or cohesion just wasn’t there Tuesday.

The basics of the loss were pretty clear with the Raiders leading by 10 points or more for the final 8:12 of the game. NC State led once the entire second half, and it lasted for 29 seconds, with Wright State leading for the last 18 minutes.

“The obvious is that we didn’t play well tonight,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said. “I don’t think we played well on either end, defensively or offensively.

“Hopefully, this is a one-off. Hopefully, this is a game where you are getting ready to go home for Christmas,. A young team that isn’t mentally focused, locked in enough. Hopefully, that is what it is. Now, I don’t know that, but I hope that is the case.”

The problems started early. NC State freshman wing Terquavion Smith came out aggressive early with seven shots in the first 5:37 of the game. The problem was the other NC State players never fell into an offensive rhythm. Smith kept scoring and scoring, but never had anyone really join him. He ended up with a career-high 27 points, but it took 25 shots to do it.

"Honestly, we just didn't play well as a team," Smith said. "We just have to play as a team. I feel like I bring a lot of energy because that is how I play. I wanted to get us going whenever we were down or needed."

NC State star redshirt sophomore small forward Dereon Seabron has been nothing but consistent this season. He still reached 10 points for the 12th consecutive game this season, but he went 4 of 12 from the field. The other NC State player with an off game was sophomore point guard Cam Hayes, who went 2 of 12 for five points and two assists in the loss.

Keatts didn’t think it was an energy issue, but the team needs to learn how to play when Seabron isn’t having a vintage performance.

“You look at Seabron, who has been great for us, he didn’t have it tonight,” Keatts said.

NC State managed 17 more field goal attempts than Richmond, thanks in part to a 17-8 offensive rebounding advantage. However, the Wolfpack shot just 38.2 percent form the field and struggled getting to the line with nine free-throw attempts. The latter was the opposite of what happened against Richmond, when NCSU had 34 free-throw attempts.

“I’m a little disappointed that we didn’t put it together,” Keatts said. "This is the first time where I can say, we played like we were young."

While the offense was seemingly reduced to Smith at times, the defense was the other major concern. Wright State was the epitome of balance with four players between 13-23 points, with junior power forward Grant Basile leading the way with 23 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. Freshman center AJ Braun also proved surprising with 13 points and eight rebounds. Basile and Braun combined for four blocked shots.

“We did a poor job of defending the paint,” Keatts said. “They threw it inside against us. Unfortunately, we don’t have Manny Bates and he’s not coming back.

“We gave up 46 points in the paint and that isn’t a good formula to win.”

That is the third straight game where NC State has struggled containing a veteran post player with Purdue senior Trevion Williams and Richmond senior Grant Golden both performing well against the Wolfpack. Williams had 22 points, 12 rebounds and nine rebounds in a 82-72 overtime win in Brooklyn, N.Y. Golden had 19 points and seven rebounds in a 83-74 win over NC State in Charlotte, N.C., last Friday.

Wright State ended up shooting 52.5 percent from the field and went 7 of 18 on three-pointers. Keatts didn’t think the Wolfpack defense wasn’t “connected enough.”

“I was just not happy with how we played today,” Keatts said. “We have to figure it out and we’ll get better.”

This has been an emotional week for NC State men’s basketball, with the NCAA ruling coming out Monday. The team will be eligible for a postseason tournament. The NCAA investigation lasted over four years and the Wolfpack self-imposed for a scholarship this season, and will lose a scholarship next year.

“It has been one of the toughest things I have ever dealt with as a coach,” Keatts said. “There wasn’t one phone call or one recruits parent where I didn’t have to have the conversation, even if they didn’t ask. We wanted to be honest with them that we were under investigation for something that happened under the previous staff.

“That being said, I’m excited that it’s over.”