NC State women's basketball is set to face No. 1 Louisville in the KFC Yum! Center tonight at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. The Wolfpack (11-1, 6-1 ACC) fell to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25 poll Monday after losing its first game of the season Thursday, an 83-71 road defeat to Virginia Tech in overtime. After losses by the Pack and No. 3 UConn Thursday, the Cardinals are now the last remaining undefeated team in women's college basketball. Louisville currently sits atop the ACC standings with a perfect 9-0 conference record.

Junior center Elissa Cunane is the Wolfpack's leading scorer and rebounder but has missed the past two games due to COVID-19 protocols. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

NC State should get a significant boost Monday with the return of junior center Elissa Cunane, who leads the team in scoring (16.2 ppg), rebounding (7.5 rpg) and blocked shots (1.4 bpg). Cunane's status against Lousiville Monday is still questionable, but head coach Wes Moore expressed optimism Thursday that she will be back in the lineup for the top-five matchup. Cunane had to miss both of last week's home-and-home meetings with Virginia Tech due to COVID-19 protocols. The Wolfpack defeated the Hokies 89-87 in Raleigh on Sunday, Jan. 24 in the Pack's first game back in three weeks after a COVID outbreak within the program sidelined the team for the first half of January. Virginia Tech returned the favor four days later in Blacksburg, handing State its first loss of the season in an overtime defeat. Louisville won the last meeting with NC State in a 66-59 Cardinals victory in a top 10 matchup in Reynolds Coliseum on Feb. 13, 2020. The Wolfpack was ranked No. 4 and U of L was ranked No. 9 nationally at the time. The Cardinals will have a rare homecourt advantage Monday night during a season in which most games have been played before little-to-no fans. The KFC Yum! Center will allow an attendance of up to 3,000 as permitted by Kentucky state COVID regulations, still considerably less than the typical-16,000+ attendance the venue would draw in a normal season. Expect a high-scoring affair in this season's meeting between the Wolfpack and the Cardinals. Both programs rank first and second in the ACC in both scoring and field goal percentage. A win Monday would give NC State its second victory of the season against a top-ranked opponent. The Pack defeated then-ranked No. 1 South Carolina 54-46 in Columbia on Dec. 3, 2020, ending a 29-game win streak by the now-ranked No. 2 Gamecocks.

Fifth-year senior guard Raina Perez was named one of 10 finalists for the Nancy Lieberman Award, an annual honor that recognizes the top point guard in Division I women's basketball. Perez, a graduate transfer from Cal State Fullerton that was named Big West Player of the Year in 2019-20, is averaging 9.8 points and 4.8 assists per game this season for the Wolfpack. She is currently shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from the perimeter. Her 2.59 assist-to-turnover ratio leads the ACC and ranks 31st nationally. The winner of the Liberman Award will be presented on April 5, 2021. Fans are encouraged to vote, visit HoopHallAwards.com.

"Another big challenge. We've got three in a row on the road here, tough stretch. First of all, we'll take tomorrow off, I think we need to get fresh. Then we'll have two days to prepare for Louisville. Obviously, a great challenge. We're going to have to play unbelievably well to have a chance to win, especially at their place. "It's going to be about defense and rebounding, trying to keep the score manageable where you have a chance to win the game. "I think there is a really good chance [that Elissa Cunane will be back Monday]. Unless she had a set back, yes. The tough part is she's probably been out 23 days. She was home for 10 days having to quarantine and stay away from everybody. I'd rather have whatever we can get out of Elissa than not have her," NC State head coach Wes Moore on the upcoming matchup with Lousiville and Elissa Cunane's status after the Pack's overtime loss to Virginia Tech Thursday.

These are the sorted rankings used by the NCAA Tournament committee (with sorted being the key word). What is most important is the quadrant rankings below them. This is the most recent standing of where the Pack compares to the opponents on its schedule: *Through games as of Jan. 31, 2021 3. South Carolina — W (road) 6. Louisville – TBD (road) 11. NC State 22. Georgia Tech – W (road) 33. Virginia Tech – W (home), L (road) 36. Syracuse – TBD (road) 39. North Carolina – TBD (home and away) 47. Wake Forest – W (home), TBD (road) 53. Clemson – TBD (home) 54. Notre Dame – TBD (home) 55. Duke – Canceled (home and road) 60. Florida State – TBD (road) 66. Boston College – W (home), W (road) 75. – Miami – W (home) 119. Pittsburgh – TBD (home) 156. Elon – W (home) 236. Virginia – Canceled (home and road) 244. North Florida – W (home) 263. NC Central – W (home) 327. Coastal Carolina – W (home) ***Note: there are 353 teams in the NET. Broken down by the quadrants the NCAA committee uses (quadrant four wins are disregarded by NCAA committee): Quadrant 1 (Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Road 1-75): 3-1 with 5 remaining Quadrant 2 (Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Road 76-135): 4-0 with 3 remaining Quadrant 3 (Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Road 136-240): 1-0 with 1 remaining Quadrant 4 (Home 161+, Neutral 201+, Road 241+): 3-0 with 0 remaining

