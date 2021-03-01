Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Breaking down NC State's 65-62 win over Pittsburgh Sunday.

-Upperclassmen led the way to victory.

-Troubling sign from the freshmen or was this a deserved mulligan?

-Where does the Pack currently sit in the NCAA Tournament bubble conversation.

-Game balls for outstanding individual performances.

-AND much more!

