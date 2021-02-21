Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State at Wake Forest
Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:
-Breaking down NC State's 80-62 road win over Wake Forest.
-A balanced attack from the Pack. Five players in double figures, two more with eight or more points.
-Redshirt freshman guard Dereon Seabron's breakout game.
-Game balls for outstanding individual performances.
-AND much more!
