Topics include:

-Breaking down NC State's 80-62 road win over Wake Forest.

-A balanced attack from the Pack. Five players in double figures, two more with eight or more points.

-Redshirt freshman guard Dereon Seabron's breakout game.

-Game balls for outstanding individual performances.

-AND much more!

