Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Breaking down NC State's 74-73 road win over Pittsburgh.

-Was this the best all-around offensive performance of the season?

-The Pack's freshman guards 'grew up.'

-Still too many turnovers, but State shows improvement taking care of the basketball.

-Game balls for outstanding individual performances.

-AND much more!

