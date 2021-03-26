Wolfpacker Podcast: Women's Sweet Sixteen preview with Debbie Antonelli
Host Justin H. Williams is joined by nationally-recognized basketball commentator, broadcaster and former NC State player Debbie Antonelli to bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:
-Previewing the Wolfpack's Sweet Sixteen and potential Elite Eight matchups.
-Can NC State get to the Final Four if senior forward Kayla Jones is unavailable?
-Reflecting on the Pack's wins in the first two rounds of the tournament.
-AND much more!
