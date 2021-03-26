Host Justin H. Williams is joined by nationally-recognized basketball commentator, broadcaster and former NC State player Debbie Antonelli to bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Previewing the Wolfpack's Sweet Sixteen and potential Elite Eight matchups.

-Can NC State get to the Final Four if senior forward Kayla Jones is unavailable?

-Reflecting on the Pack's wins in the first two rounds of the tournament.

-AND much more!

