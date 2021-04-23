Wolfpacker Podcast with NC State football's Merci Falaise
Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter are joined by NC State football Director of Player Personnel Merci Falaise to bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:
-Falaise's promotion to Director of Player Personnel.
-The changing recruiting landscape in 2021.
-The evaluation process of Wolfpack recruits.
-AND much more!
