Wolfpacker Podcast with men's basketball freshman guard Breon Pass

Host Justin H. Williams is joined by a special guest, NC State men's basketball freshman guard Breon Pass, to bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Breon's goals at NC State and beyond.

-What it was like being recruited in basketball and football.

-Who his roommate will be. (Hint: Another freshman).

-What he's looking forward to doing the most once he gets to Raleigh.

-AND much more!

You can now listen to us on Spotify and the Apple Podcast app and please be sure to subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to us!