Wolfpacker Podcast with men's basketball freshman guard Breon Pass
Host Justin H. Williams is joined by a special guest, NC State men's basketball freshman guard Breon Pass, to bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:
-Breon's goals at NC State and beyond.
-What it was like being recruited in basketball and football.
-Who his roommate will be. (Hint: Another freshman).
-What he's looking forward to doing the most once he gets to Raleigh.
-AND much more!
