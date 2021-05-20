Wolfpacker Podcast with Joe Giglio of 99.9 The Fan and WRALSportsfan
Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter are joined by special guest Joe Giglio of The OG Radio Show on 99.9 The Fan to bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:
-Joe and 99.9 The Fan's new podcast: 'Never Failed: The Russell Wilson Story'
-Matt's feature on Wilson: 'The Wolfpacker Oral History: How Russell Wilson came to NC State'
-AND much more!
