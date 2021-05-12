 Wolfpacker Podcast: 2021 NFL Draft takeaways, Shakeel Moore transferring
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-12 18:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolfpacker Podcast with former men's basketball player Cameron Bennerman

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter are joined by guest former men's basketball player Cameron Bennerman to bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Bennerman's new project "The Process"

-What to make of college basketball's transfer portal situation.

-Bennerman's best memories from his time at NC State.

-AND much more!

Download and listen to the podcast

If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.

——

