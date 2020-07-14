Co-hosts Matt Carter and Justin Williams bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast to discuss:

-College football headlines over the past week as it relates to COVID-19

-The prospect of a conference-only schedule for NC State and the ACC after the Big Ten and Pac-12 made their announcements last week

-How the return of college basketball could look

-A big-name women's basketball coaching hire in the ACC and how it relates to NC State

Lastly, click here if you would like to donate to our colleague Jacey Zembal's GoFundMe page that was set up to help him with medical expenses while he recovers from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.