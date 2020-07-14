Wolfpacker Podcast: Will there be football and what could it look like?
Co-hosts Matt Carter and Justin Williams bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast to discuss:
-College football headlines over the past week as it relates to COVID-19
-The prospect of a conference-only schedule for NC State and the ACC after the Big Ten and Pac-12 made their announcements last week
-How the return of college basketball could look
-A big-name women's basketball coaching hire in the ACC and how it relates to NC State
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
