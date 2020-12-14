Wolfpacker Podcast: Season review and bowl talk with Joe Giglio
Co-host of The OG on 99.9 The Fan in Raleigh Joe Giglio joins co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter in another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:
-Addressing preseason predictions, reviewing NC State's 8-3 record in 2020.
-Bowl predictions from the Yellow Pad expert.
-Dave Doeren's chances to win ACC Coach of the Year.
-What's next for the Wolfpack in 2021?
-The state of college basketball in 2020.
-AND much more!
