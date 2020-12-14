Co-host of The OG on 99.9 The Fan in Raleigh Joe Giglio joins co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter in another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Addressing preseason predictions, reviewing NC State's 8-3 record in 2020.

-Bowl predictions from the Yellow Pad expert.

-Dave Doeren's chances to win ACC Coach of the Year.

-What's next for the Wolfpack in 2021?

-The state of college basketball in 2020.

-AND much more!

