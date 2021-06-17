Wolfpacker Podcast: Omaha preview and football recruiting

Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast. Topics include:

-Putting NC State baseball's series win over top-ranked Arkansas in the Super Regionals in perspective.

-Previewing the Wolfpack's path in Omaha.

-Discussing NC State's newest football commit: 2022 three-star athlete Jackson Vick.

-AND much more!

