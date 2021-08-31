Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State vs USF football preview

Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast. Topics include:

-Previewing the Pack's season opener against USF Thursday night.

-What to make of NC State being an 18-point favorite.

-Are the Bulls new and improved after winning just one game in 2020?

-Season predictions.

-AND much more!

