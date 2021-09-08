Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State vs. Miss. State football preview

Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast. Topics include:

-Previewing the Pack's first road game against Miss. State.

-What to make of NC State being a 2.5-point favorite?

-Thoughts from around the ACC in week one.

-AND much more!

You can listen to us on the Apple Podcast app and Spotify. Please be sure to subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to us!