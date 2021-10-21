Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State vs. Miami football preview
Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast. Topics include:
-Previewing NC State's road matchup at Miami this Saturday.
-Should this Hurricanes team be looked at as a 4-2 squad despite their 2-4 record?
-Do you have more confidence in the Wolfpack's offense or defense on Saturday night?
-AND much more!
