Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State is heading to Omaha with guest Andrew Sanders
Host Justin H. Williams is joined by guest Wolfpack baseball radio and television play-by-play broadcaster Andrew Sanders to bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast. Topics include:
-What goes into calling a historic moment.
-How NC State took down top-ranked Arkansas in Fayetteville.
-What the Pack has to do to win in Omaha.
-AND much more!
