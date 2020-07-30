Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter break down the 2020 ACC football schedule in an emergency reaction podcast after the league presidents approved an 11-game model Wednesday. Topics include:

-NC State's 10+1 schedule

-Tobacco Road round-robin, no Clemson or Louisville

-Impacts of a season without divisions

-How the year could play out now that health protocol has been established

-Plus much more

Lastly, click here if you would like to donate to our colleague Jacey Zembal's GoFundMe page that was set up to help him with medical expenses while he recovers from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.