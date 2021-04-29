 Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State football recruiting updates
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-29 11:06:25 -0500') }}

Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State football recruiting updates

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Three-star center Rylan Vann of Cary (N.C.) High becomes first commit of the 2022 class.

-Updates and developments in the 2022 class.

-Improvements coming to Carter-Finley Stadium.

-NC State head coach Elliott Avent named manager of USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team.

-AND much more!

You can now listen to us on Spotify and the Apple Podcast app and please be sure to subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to us!

Watch the podcast and subscribe to our Youtube Channel

Download and listen to the podcast

If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.

{{ article.author_name }}