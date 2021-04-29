Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Three-star center Rylan Vann of Cary (N.C.) High becomes first commit of the 2022 class.

-Updates and developments in the 2022 class.

-Improvements coming to Carter-Finley Stadium.

-NC State head coach Elliott Avent named manager of USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team.

-AND much more!

