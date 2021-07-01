Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State football recruiting and NIL

Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast. Topics include:

-Recapping NC State football recruiting in the month of June.

-What to expect from the rest of the Wolfpack's 2022 class.

-How the NCAA's interim policy on name, image and likeness impacts recruiting and NC State.

-AND much more!

